Boom Again Is Helping Baby Boomers Re-live Thousands of Fun Memories

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / The trivia board game comes packed with over 2,200 questions that draw upon the cultured and shared experiences of the Baby Boomers. It's designed to help people who were born in the 50s, 60s, and 70s get together and have fun re-living memories of their youth.

No one is ever too old to enjoy a good time with old friends. Boom Again is a pop culture trivia board game designed by boomers for boomers, with the specific goal of helping bring people together to have a few laughs and re-live some old memories. As the team behind the game explains:

"The game questions aren't meant to trip up your brain like in other trivia games. Rather, they're designed to be fun, to spark memories of "days gone by" -and mostly to bring people of all stripes together for a good time."

Instead of squeezing the player's brains, Boom Again is a game made to jog their fondest memories. And to create plenty of laughs while doing so.

How the game works

Released in 2020, Boom Again is a trivia board game that can be played with a minimum of two players, and with as many as ten players in total. As expected of a trivia game, the heart of the game is in its thousands of questions, which are split between six categories. They are:

Things we heard: Music, jingles, famous speeches, lyrics, catchphrases, etc.

Music, jingles, famous speeches, lyrics, catchphrases, etc. Things we saw: TV shows, movies, commercials, magazines, sporting events, etc.

TV shows, movies, commercials, magazines, sporting events, etc. Stuff we learned on the street: Fashion, cars, drug culture, innovations, social changes, gossip, etc.

Fashion, cars, drug culture, innovations, social changes, gossip, etc. Things we learned in school: The "3 R's," after-school clubs, dances, schoolyard games, etc.

The "3 R's," after-school clubs, dances, schoolyard games, etc. In the news: Politics, sports, world events, Sunday comics, murder, war, etc.

Politics, sports, world events, Sunday comics, murder, war, etc. SHOUT: This is a wildcard category with special questions that have multiple possible answers.

At the start of the game, players split themselves into two teams that compete for tokens to win the game. The tokens are all period-specific items, and the whole game comes packed in a cigar box, both of which are made to be very period-accurate for maximum nostalgic effect. The tokens include a "Students for Kennedy" button, a 45-RPM record insert, and four others. One token for each category.

Fun without stress

Game designer Brian Hersch spoke at length about his thought process when putting together Boom Again. A boomer himself, Hersch is a veteran game designer with decades of experience in the industry and dozens of board games under his belt, but he's always stayed away from designing trivia games.

"Until now I have avoided designing trivia board games because too often fun takes a back seat," Hersch explained in a blog post. "Everyone thinks trivia has to be hard. But people don't want to feel embarrassed. Sure, playing with hard pop culture trivia might feel good to really smart players who get to show off. But the majority of us feel awkward and intimidated. Where's the fun in that?"

Boom Again isn't designed to be stressful or intimidating. It's just good old fun for good old friends. More information on the game and its design can be found on the company's website, https://boomagain.com/trivia-board-games/ .

