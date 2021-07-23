- (PLX AI) - Stockmann Q2 revenue EUR 228 million.
- • Q2 gross margin 60.5%
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 26.3 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS EUR 0.25
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.25
