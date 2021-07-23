- (PLX AI) - Skanska half year segment revenue SEK 69,800 million vs. estimate SEK 70,200 million.
- • Half year segment EBIT SEK 4,700 million vs. estimate SEK 4,100 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|23,510
|23,780
|08:00
|23,480
|23,720
|22.07.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Skanska Half Year EPS SEK 9.27 vs. Estimate SEK 7.95
|(PLX AI) - Skanska half year segment revenue SEK 69,800 million vs. estimate SEK 70,200 million.• Half year segment EBIT SEK 4,700 million vs. estimate SEK 4,100 million
► Artikel lesen
|07:36
|SKANSKA AB: Six month report, January-June 2021
|Mo
|Skanska picked for Czech highway
|Mo
|Skanska builds highway section in Czech Republic for EUR 77M, about SEK 780M
|16.07.
|Invitation to a telephone conference and webcast regarding Skanska's Six-month report 2021 on July 23
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SKANSKA AB
|23,360
|+0,26 %