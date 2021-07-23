Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Trommelwirbel, Vorhang auf, Scheinwerfer an, Bühne frei für...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 ISIN: SE0000113250 Ticker-Symbol: SKNB 
Tradegate
22.07.21
08:48 Uhr
23,360 Euro
+0,060
+0,26 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,51023,78008:00
23,48023,72022.07.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SKANSKA AB23,360+0,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.