- (PLX AI) - Nordnet 2021 costs will end up at around SEK 40 million higher than the level previously communicated at SEK 1,097 million.
- • Says reason for the higher costs is strong customer growth requires more resources in the form of more personnel in customer service and back-office
- • Also increasing marketing investments
- • Q2 results: Adjusted operating profit SEK 535.7 (380.1) million
- • Operating income SEK 830.1 (650.3) million
- • Adjusted operating expenses SEK 283.5 (260.2) million
- • Earnings per share after dilution 1.72 (1.17) SEK
