- (PLX AI) - Neles Q2 orders EUR 151.3 million.
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 17.3 million vs. estimate EUR 21 million
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.08
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|13,720
|13,835
|09:47
|13,720
|13,805
|09:45
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:22
|Profit slips at valve maker Neles in slow demand recovery
|08:10
|Neles Q2 Adjusted EBITA EUR 19 Million vs. Estimate EUR 21 Million
|(PLX AI) - Neles Q2 orders EUR 151.3 million.• Q2 EBIT EUR 17.3 million vs. estimate EUR 21 million• Q2 EPS EUR 0.08
► Artikel lesen
|08:06
|NELES OYJ: Neles' Half-Year Review January 1 - June 30, 2021
|Do
|Valmet Oyj: Neles Merger Unlocks Longer-Term Growth Upside
|02.07.
|Europe open: Shares higher as Neles-Valmet merger boosts sentiment
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NELES OYJ
|13,865
|+0,22 %