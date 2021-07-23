

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Risk insurance and reinsurance provider Beazley Group Plc (BEZ.L) reported Friday that its first-half profit before tax was $167.3 million, compared to last year's loss before tax of $13.8 million.



Earnings per share were 18.9 pence, compared to loss of 1.7 pence a year ago.



Gross premiums written increased 22 percent to $2.04 billion from last year's $1.66 billion a year ago. Net earned premiums were $1.39 billion, up 14 percent from $1.23 billion last year.



Combined ratio was 94 percent, compared to 107 percent last year.



Net investment income was $83.6 million, up from $83.2 million last year.



Adrian Cox, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Our capital base remains strong and we are well placed to support an ambitious growth plan at similar levels to 2021. The board remains committed to a dividend payment and will consider this at year end after taking into account the 2021 results as a whole.'



