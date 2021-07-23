Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that it has signed four (4) additional service agreements for COVID-19 testing with one episodic television series on a main US network, and three new shows for one of the largest streaming platform and service company through mid 2022.

Datametrex continues to support Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal in providing critical COVID-19 testing kits for actors, film crews, and production support staff to prevent cluster outbreaks. Film and TV production companies all support continued use of safety protocols, especially COVID-19 testing to keep production members and actors healthy and safe while employed on sets and in production offices.

Film and TV productions In Canada and Canadians in general have a major concern regarding the Delta variant (B.1.617.2. variant), a hyper-contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain, which was first identified in India in October 2020.

"The COVID-19 testing market is an important business sector for Datametrex and we look to continue supporting the film industry with kits and now with the Delta variant of the virus being the "the fastest and fittest," according to the World Health Organization, it is the right time to step up testing to keep everyone healthy and working," stated Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex.

The fear is that an increase in Delta variant cases may well lead to a resurgence in health and safety restrictions not just in Canada, but internationally and deter global productions from filming. The World Health Organization (WHO) has called this version of the virus the fastest and fittest.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, says the Delta variant makes up 83% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in the U.S., to become the dominant strain in the country. The city of Los Angeles has opted to reverse mask guidelines because of the Delta variant, clearly recommending that both unvaccinated and vaccinated people wear masks inside public spaces like restaurants, shops, and movie theaters.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

