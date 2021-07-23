The rooftop PV plant is located at an industrial park in China's Shandong province. " data-medium-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/120mw-600x337.jpg" data-large-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/120mw-1200x674.jpg" />The 120 MW PV facility was grid-connected in late 2020 is located at an industrial park in China's Shandong province. Sungrow supplied its string inverters for the project.Chinese PV inverter manufacturer Sungrow said it has supplied its string inverters for a 120 MW rooftop PV plant located in Jining, in China's Shandong province. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...