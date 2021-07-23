DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jul-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 22/07/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 81.8638 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35623278 CODE: 500U =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 118340

