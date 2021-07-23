bet-at-home's (BAH's) reduced FY21 financial guidance, at the mid-point revenue down by c 6% and EBITDA by 55%, reflects likely temporary effects (in Germany and Poland), more permanent effects (Germany) and litigation where the outlook is uncertain. As the temporary issues are resolved, FY22 should see improving operational momentum in Germany and potential new licences in the Netherlands and Poland (H122) may improve growth.

