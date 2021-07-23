

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.43 billion, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $1.08 billion, or $1.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.8% to $8.81 billion from $7.48 billion last year.



Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $2.02 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.94 -Revenue (Q2): $8.81 Bln vs. $7.48 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.95 - $8.10 Full year revenue guidance: $34.6 - $35.2 Bln



