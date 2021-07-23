

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, technology company Honeywell international Inc. (HON) raised its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2021, based on the second-quarter performance and management's outlook for the remainder of the year.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.95 to $8.10 per share on sales between $34.6 billion and $35.2 billion, representing a year-over-year organic sales growth of 4 to 6 percent.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $7.75 to $8.00 per share on sales between $34.0 billion and $34.8 billion, representing a year-over-year organic sales growth of 3 to 5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.01 per share on sales of $34.93 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HONEYWELL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de