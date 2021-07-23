

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $286.3 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $219.2 million, or $2.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $1.59 billion from $1.31 billion last year.



Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $3.76 vs. $2.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.67 -Revenue (Q2): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.80 - $3.84 Full year EPS guidance: $15.00 - $15.20



