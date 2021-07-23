

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid a new surge in coronavirus infections in the United States, the Government revealed that the Delta variant is spreading with 'incredible efficiency,' and now represents more than 83 percent of the virus circulating in the country.



'Compared to the virus we had circulating initially in the United States at the start of the pandemic, the Delta variant is more aggressive and much more transmissible than previously circulating strains,' CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a routine press briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team.



COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said that unvaccinated individuals account for virtually all - 97 percent - of the COVID hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S.



This week, just three states - Florida, Texas, and Missouri - with lower vaccination rates accounted for 40 percent of all cases nationwide, he told reporters. For the second week in a row, one in five of all cases occurring in Florida alone, Zients added.



Florida reported the most cases - 12647 - and most COVID-related deaths - 86 - on Thursday, according to New York Times.



Daily coronavirus cases in the United States crossed the 50000-plus mark for the fourth consecutive day.



With 56069 additional cases reporting on Thursday, the national total has increased to 34,281,865, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



The seven day average of daily infections in the United States - 45343 - is 180 percent higher than what was recorded two weeks ago.



With 330 additional deaths reported on Thursday, COVID death toll in the U.S. rose to 610,177.



CDC reported notable increase in all COVID metrics. The seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 35,000 per day - an increase of about 32 percent from the corresponding period in the previous seven-day period. And the seven-day average of daily deaths has increased by about 19 percent from the previous week.



A total of 29,478,173 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



339,763,765 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally. 187,216,168 people have received at least one dose.



162.2 million people, or 48.8 percent of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



79.6 percent of people above 65 have received both vaccine doses.



