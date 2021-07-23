- (PLX AI) - NextEra Q2 net income USD 256 million.
- • Q2 EPS USD 0.13 vs. estimate USD 0.69
- • Q2 adjusted net income USD 1,395 million vs. estimate USD 1,416 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.71 vs. estimate USD 0.7
- • Adjusted earnings for these periods exclude the effects of non-qualifying hedges; NextEra Energy Partners, LP net investment gains; gain on disposal of a business; differential membership interestsrelated; and change in unrealized gains and losses on equity securities held in NextEra Energy Resources' nuclear decommissioning funds and other than temporary impairments (OTTI)
- • NextEra Energy's long-term financial expectations remain unchanged
- • For 2021, NextEra Energy expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.40 to $2.54
- • For 2022 and 2023, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6% to 8% off the expected 2021 adjusted earnings per share
- • For 2022 and 2023, this translates to an expected adjusted earnings per share range of $2.55 to $2.75 and $2.77 to $2.97
