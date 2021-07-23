

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $404 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $681 million, or $1.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $498 million or $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $4.72 billion from $4.61 billion last year.



Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $498 Mln. vs. $753 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.47 vs. $2.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q2): $4.72 Bln vs. $4.61 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.65 to $6.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KIMBERLY-CLARK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de