FXT Token embraces a new blockchain: Built on Binance Smart Chain after Ethereum

NOTTINGHAM, England, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FXT, a blockchain-based trading technology platform celebrating the success of its ERC-20 based FXT Token, has harnessed Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain to build its second FXT token.

It is a BEP-20 token designed with the aim to reduce the transaction cost and transaction settlement time. Akin to FXT's ERC-20 Token, the newly built BEP-20 Token will enable more secure, transparent, expedited, and cost-efficient transactions. The company has finished the development of its BEP-20 Token and is preparing to list it on different crypto exchange platforms to make it easier for global investors to invest in the token.

FXT launched its first token - the ERC-20 based token - in January 2021. The token has witnessed meteoric success since its introduction and has gained over 14,000 holders. The increasing price and popularity of the FXT ERC-20 token have encouraged investors to HODL and multiply their profits. At the time of writing, the FXT ERC-20 token was priced at USD 0.008942. A lower entry price has simplified it for investors, especially those new to crypto trading, to tap into the crypto market and benefit from the increase in token price.

The launch of the BEP-20 token and a venture into a new blockchain will help FXT diversify its offerings and cater to a large audience with different requirements and preferences. FXT BEP-20 token is opined to replicate the success of its variant - ERC-20 Token.

About the Company

FXT is a crypto-driven company backed by a skilled team comprising seasoned finance officers, investment planners, and technical experts. The company intends to raise funds from its FXT Token ICO. These funds will be utilized to scale the company as well as develop and launch blockchain-based platforms.

