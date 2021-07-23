GetSwift Technologies Limited (NEO: GSW) ("GetSwift" or the "Company"), a leading provider of last mile SaaS logistics technology and other services, is pleased to announce that it is part of the consortium that has been awarded a 24.36 million Euro (subject to FX fluctuations) information technology contract from the Ministry of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications, Republic of Serbia.

The contract is estimated to take two years in duration. The scope of work includes the implementation of telecommunication and computer equipment for the purpose of improving ITC infrastructure in Serbian schools among other things.

"We are delighted by the opportunity to implement and deploy world class technology and infrastructure in one of the fastest growing and strategically important markets," GetSwift CEO Bane Hunter said. "We hope these forward-looking initiatives are used as templates for investment in the future."

About GetSwift Technologies Limited

Technology to Optimize Global Delivery Logistics

GetSwift is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the "GetSwift Offering"). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.

GSW is headquartered in New York and its common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol "GSW".

