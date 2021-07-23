Anzeige
Freitag, 23.07.2021
Das wird ja immer besser! Relay attackiert das 25-Milliarden-Ziel von zwei Seiten
WKN: A14RM7 ISIN: CA87243W1032 Ticker-Symbol: TFHD 
Tradegate
23.07.21
13:01 Uhr
0,069 Euro
-0,002
-2,82 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THC BIOMED INTL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THC BIOMED INTL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0620,08215:32
0,0700,07615:30
PR Newswire
23.07.2021 | 14:04
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

THC BioMed Announces Shipment to Yukon

THC.CSE
THCBF - OTC
TFHD.F

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company" is pleased to announced that it has completed its first shipment to Yukon Cannabis. The shipment contains dried cannabis and cannabis cookies.

About THC

THC BioMed is one of Canada's oldest active licensed cannabis companies. THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Contact: President and CEO: John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: info@thcbiomed.com

