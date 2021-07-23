BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 was $4.6 million or $0.65 per diluted share compared to net income of $4.4 million or $0.63 per diluted share in the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. The prior three and six months results include a $3.3 million gain from bargain purchase that resulted from the acquisition of MB Bancorp and its subsidiary, Madison Bank of Maryland on February 29, 2020.

Non-performing assets at June 30, 2021 totaled $8.3 million consisting of $6.5 million in nonperforming loans and $1.8 million in other real estate owned, compared to $8.4 million at December 31, 2020, consisting of $5.6 million in non-performing loans and $2.8 million in other real estate owned. At June 30 2021, the loan loss allowance was $2.1 million, which represented 0.35% of total loans and 32.9% of non-performing loans compared to $1.8 million at December 31, 2020, which represented 0.30% of total loans and 32.5% of non-performing loans. In addition, at June 30, 2021, the Bank had a credit impairment valuation allowance of $6.0 million that is not included in the Bank's allowance for loan loss estimate which is in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the Delmarva Bancshares, MB Bancorp, Kopernik and Vigilant mergers.

At June 30, 2021, BV Financial, Inc. had total assets of $807.6 million, net loans of $600.5 million, deposits of $676.4 million and total stockholders' equity of $78.5 million compared to $815.6 million, $607.1 million, $675.1 million and $74.0 million at December 31, 2020, respectively.

BayVanguard's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.17% at June 30, 2021 compared to 12.97% at December 31, 2020. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share data)



6/30/2021 12/31/2020 Selected Balance Sheet Data:







Total Assets $ 807,595 $ 815,565 Investment securities 39,289 39,929 Loans receivable, net 600,547 607,073 Total Deposits 676,377 675,096 Borrowings 36,722 54,655 Stockholders' Equity 78,511 74,021

Three Months Ended June 30, Operating results: 2021 2020

Interest Income $ 7,067 $ 4,024 Interest Expense 1,013 639 Net Interest income 6,054 3,385 Provision for Loan Losses 90 158 Net Interest Income after provision 5,964 3,227

Non-Interest Income 547 255 Bargain Pruchase Gain - 3,285 Non-Interest expense 3,631 2,651 Income before taxes 2,880 4,116 Income taxes 935 364 Net Income $ 1,945 $ 3,752

Diluted Income per share $ 0.27 $ 0.53

Six Months Ended June 30, Operating results: 2021 2020

Interest Income $ 14,410 $ 7,531 Interest Expense 1,910 1,222 Net Interest income 12,500 6,309 Provision for Loan Losses 180 233 Net Interest Income after provision 12,320 6,076

Non-Interest Income 1,305 441 Bargain Purchase Gain - 3,285 Non-Interest expense 6,984 4,794 Income before taxes 6,641 5,008 Income taxes 2,013 586 Net Income $ 4,628 $ 4,422

Diluted Income per share $ 0.65 $ 0.63

