The PV mounting system was developed by Germany-based Goldbeck and will initially be available in the Netherlands from 2022. The company will test the new technology in a 45 MW PV project.From pv magazine Germany German EPC contractor Goldbeck Solar has developed an arc-shaped PV system for applications in agrivoltaic projects. Called MarcS, the system was developed in partnership with German mounting structure provider PMT and is said to enable more effective land use, increased profitability, and more efficient use of resources. The arches have been designed to slide on the side rails so that ...

