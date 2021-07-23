Gate.io Launches Comprehensive Fiat On-Ramp

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Global digital asset exchange, Gate.io, has introduced a new fiat on ramp solution that allows its 6 million users to make fiat deposits to their accounts. The exchange has partnered with several different payment platforms to introduce a new, fully integrated fiat on-ramp that allows users to deposit a wide range of fiat currencies. Through partnerships with Legend Trading, Mercuryo, BANXA and Simplex; users will be able to deposit over 20 different currencies.

"We have been inundated with requests from users to offer a way for them to deposit fiat currencies. As we remain committed to our users and their needs, we have partnered with several industry-leading platforms to ensure we could offer a safe and efficient way for users to deposit fiat currencies on our platform," said Marie Tatibouet, Chief Marketing Officer at Gate.io."

"By integrating fiat deposits, we are providing a bridge between the traditional and digital currency markets, making it instrumental to our continuing growth. At Gate.io we remain committed to innovation and providing an all-in-one exchange with a smooth trading experience, even for the beginner crypto trader," Tatibouet concluded.

Crypto is no longer a buzzword, millions of merchants worldwide are accepting it and the list of celebrities endorsing it grows by the day. With the newly launched fiat on-ramp, Gate.io ensures it remains competitive with its peers in the industry, who have introduced similar gateways in the past. Fiat currency deposits remain the first point of entry for many newcomers in the cryptocurrency market.

Through the different solutions, Gate.io users will be able to deposit fiat currencies through a variety of methods including Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards as well as with their Apple Pay and Google Pay wallets. Supported fiat currencies include, but are not limited to AUD, EUR, GBP, CAD, USD, HKD, JPY, KRW, DKK, NOK, CHF, CZD, NZD, PLN, SEK, TRY, RUB and ZAR.

Media Contact - Diksha Sharma, Head of Comms at Gate.io

Email - business@gateio.me

SOURCE: Gate.io

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/656770/Gateio-Launches-Comprehensive-Fiat-On-Ramp