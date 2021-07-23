- (PLX AI) - Vonovia says minimum acceptance level of Deutsche Wohnen takeover offer likely not reached by today at 6pm.
- • Vonovia considers different options, including sale of Deutsche Wohnen shares already owned, purchase of additional Deutsche Wohnen shares or launching another public offer
- • Offer so far accepted for approximately 47.62% of all Deutsche Wohnen shares, below the minimum 50% level
- • Vonovia still says price of EUR 52 per share is fair
