

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market recorded a fresh high on Friday as the mood remained bullish right through the day's session amid optimism about strong corporate earnings and economic growth.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 153.83 points or 1.28% at 12,130.83, after hitting a new high at 12,142.60.



Lonza Group climbed about 4.25% after raising its 2021 outlook.



Richemont gained 2.75%, Sika advanced 2.01% and Swatch Group gained nearly 2%. ABB ended nearly 1.6% up, while UBS Group, Nestle, Roche Holding, Alcon, Geberit, Partners Group and Credit Suisse closed higher by 1 to 1.35%.



Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Tecan Group ended nearly 4% up and Adecco gained 2.8%. Schindler Ps, Schindler Holding, Kuehne & Nagel, AMS, Flughafen Zurich, Julius Baer, Galenica Sante and VAT Group gained 1 to 2%.



Temenos Group shares declined more than 2%. Cembra Money Bank and Logitech both ended lower by about 0.65%.



