ATX TR delivered a comeback over 6900 Points. News came from Valneva, Andritz (3), Amag, Austrian Post, Immofinanz, Wienerberger, Pierer Mobility an UBM. The semifinals in our stock market tournament: VST vs. S&T and Verbund vs. Addiko Bank. http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,6% to 6.909,6 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 26,4%. Up to now there were 90 days with a positive and 52 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 2,81% away, from the low 26,4%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,32%, the weakest is Friday with 0,05%. These are the best-performers this week: DO&CO 5,82% in front of Bawag 4,64% and Verbund 4,27%. And the following stocks performed worst: FACC -10,72% in front ...

