UBM: Real estate developer UBM landed a further major project in Munich. In the promising Moosach district, a 6,500 m² site with existing buildings was acquired on the Pelkovenstrasse. This former headquarters of the Gall + Heckelmann elevator company currently includes an office building with 5,800 m² of rentable space as well as two warehouses, for a total of 8,000 m². UBM already owns a property on the Baubergerstrasse in München-Moosach, which is undergoing development into a mixed use quarter together with ARE Austrian Real Estate. The site in the Pelkovenstrasse is located directly at the "Olympia Einkaufszentrum" underground station and provides optimal connections to the public transportation network. With 56,000 m² of selling space and 135 ...

