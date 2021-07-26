- (PLX AI) - Faurecia half year revenue EUR 7,783 million vs. estimate EUR 7,900 million.
|39,090
|39,130
|09:13
|39,000
|39,550
|08:28
|08:34
|Faurecia: Availability of the financial report for the first half of 2021
|07:46
|Car parts company Faurecia upgrades 2021 cash flow target as H1 profits rise
|07:40
|Faurecia Half Year Operating Income EUR 510 Million vs. Estimate EUR 510 Million
|07:34
|FAURECIA: Half-year 2021: strong operating leverage and cash generation with operating margin of 6.6%, EBITDA margin of 14.2% and net cash flow of €290M
|Do
|Faurecia Establishes Sustainable Materials Division
|(PLX AI) - Faurecia to create cross-Business Group division for sustainable materials.• The new division will benefit from Interiors' and Faurecia Seating's leading market positions and unique portfolios...
|FAURECIA SE
|39,000
|-0,96 %