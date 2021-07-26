Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.: Van Lanschot Kempen's partnership with Mercier Vanderlinden finalised

's-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 26July2021



Van Lanschot Kempen and Mercier Vanderlinden today announced that they have completed the transaction that sees Van Lanschot Kempen acquire a 70% stake in Mercier Vanderlinden. The regulators have issued declarations of no objection, and Van Lanschot Kempen and Mercier Vanderlinden have thus joined forces in the Belgian wealth management market.

Van Lanschot Kempen will increase step-by-step its 70% stake in Mercier Vanderlinden to 100%. Mercier Vanderlinden and Van Lanschot Kempen in Belgium will continue to operate independently and collaborate in a number of areas. The partners are a good fit in terms of client portfolios and networks, product offering and geographical coverage. Between them, they had €9.3 billion in client assets at 30 June 2021.

In the past few years, both Van Lanschot Kempen in Belgium and Mercier Vanderlinden have achieved robust client asset growth, and they will continue their role as market challengers on the strength of their personalised approach and strong investment solutions.

The transaction is expected to have an impact of approximately 4 percentage points on Van Lanschot Kempen's capital ratio.

About Mercier Vanderlinden

Mercier Vanderlinden, an independent wealth management firm founded in 2000 by Stéphane Mercier and Thomas Vanderlinden, has €3.8 billion in client assets and runs three investment funds. Mercier Vanderlinden offers a highly personal approach to wealth management by investing with its clients. It employs some 35 people and covers all of Belgium from its offices in Antwerp, Brussels and Waregem.

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

