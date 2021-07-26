- (PLX AI) - Galp Energia Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 571 million vs. estimate EUR 586 million.
- • Q2 adjusted net income EUR 140 million vs. estimate EUR 119 million
- • Upstream: RCA Ebitda was €467 m, a €263 m increase YoY, reflecting the higher oil price environment, which more than offset the lower production and the depreciation of the USD against the Euro
- • Commercial: RCA Ebitda of €73 m, up 22% YoY, reflecting the higher demand of oil products from a partial relief of lockdown measures in Iberia
- • Industrial & Energy Management: RCA Ebitda was €50 m, up €31 m YoY, with margins still pressured by the international environment
- • IFRS net income was €71 m, with an inventory effect of €68 m and special items of -€137 m
