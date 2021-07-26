EML's new deal with PTA Payment Solutions aims to grow revenues at several dozen mall locations in the Italian, French and Spanish markets.

EML Payments' (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) major retail partner in the Italian, French and Spanish markets, PTA Payment Solutions, has signed a multi-year agreement with the global fintech until 2026. The extended partnership emphasises the increasing importance of mobile payments and responsible Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options to enhance customer experiences in countries hit hard by COVID-19.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005033/en/

EML and PTA's environmentally friendly card. (Graphic: Business Wire)

'Reinforcing EML's partnership, our phygital proposition is supported by a drive to store strategy aimed at increasing customer engagement,' explained Riccardo Negri, COO at PTA Payment Solutions.

'PTA's B2B model complements our ambitious growth targets in the malls vertical as Europe moves forward from Coronavirus' impact,' said Nikki Evans, CEO Europe at EML.

EML is the world's largest provider of gift cards at malls and premium outlets and is proud to continue its relationship with PTA's physical and digital (phygital) ecosystem, which began in 2015.

About EML Payments

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005033/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Sarah Bowles, Group Chief Digital Officer

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML)

sbowles@emlpayments.com

+61 439 730 968

Marie O'Riordan, Global Director of Public Relations

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML)

marie.oriordan@emlpayments.com pr@emlpayments.com

+353 46 94 2010 9 +44 207 183 5856