Cavotec SA: Cavotec wins key motorised cable reel order for advanced container cranes in Japan

Cavotec has won a key order for its innovative motorised cable reel systems for integration onto advanced rail-mounted gantry cranes at the Port of Tokyo - a project that highlights Cavotec's position as a trusted supplier of mission-critical systems at ports and terminals.

"Given the complexity of these high-end cranes and their demanding operational environment, this is an excellent reference for us as we continue to grow in Japan and the wider region," says Robin Shang, Cavotec Regional Sales Director Ports & Maritime.

Cavotec will supply motorised cable reel systems for eight automated rail-mounted gantry (ARMG) cranes at the Wan Hai Tokyo Oi5 terminal, a major global container handling hub. The cable reels will ensure the cranes meet demanding performance requirements due to surging container volumes.

Working closely with Chin Pan engineering group, Cavotec is scheduled to complete the delivery of the systems in early 2023. Previously, Chin Pan has fitted two ARMGs cranes successfully at the same terminal.

The two companies have also co-operated on several projects in Taiwan, including six RMGs at the Port of Kaohsiung. Cavotec's local presence and technical expertise were key factors in the customer selecting Cavotec systems once again.

The information was submitted for publication at 09:00 CEST on 26 July 2021.

