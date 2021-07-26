- (PLX AI) - Danske Bank shares rose 3% in early trading, recouping most of Friday's losses after several brokers said the bank is well-placed to deliver more cost reductions and a dividend at the top end of its 40-60% target range.
- • Friday's drop may have been due to some investors being disappointed the bank didn't report stronger net interest income, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said
- • But Danske is likely to post net interest income growth in the second half of the year, helped by increased demand for corporate lending and negative rates for private individuals, Kepler said
- • Kepler reiterated a buy rating on Danske, with price target DKK 140
- • Danske could announce more cost-cutting initiatives and perhaps more revenue initiatives in its third-quarter report, Nordea analysts said
- • However, unlike other brokers, Nordea is more skeptical that Danske can maintain its 9-10% ROE target for 2023
DANSKE BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de