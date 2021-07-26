Made up of distributed residential energy storage, these "plants" stabilize the grid and often end the need for new fossil generation. Tesla customers in California are the latest to join the movement.From pv magazine USA. With just a touch of a button on your smartphone, you, too, can assimilate into a regional power plant from your garage. All around the nation, a flurry of virtual power plants (VPP) have been making news. Comprised entirely of distributed residential energy storage, these plants stabilize the grid and often eliminate the need for new fossil peaker plants. Starting July 22, ...

