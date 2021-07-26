DJ AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL (PR1W) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jul-2021 / 10:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL DEALING DATE: 23/07/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.0394 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10025827 CODE: PR1W =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1W Sequence No.: 118406 EQS News ID: 1221522 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221522&application_name=news

July 26, 2021 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)