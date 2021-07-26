

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 26.07.2021 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS RAISES VODAFONE PRICE TARGET TO 170 (165) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS UNILEVER PRICE TARGET TO 4400 (4600) PENCE - 'HOLD' - BERENBERG RAISES BEAZLEY TO 'BUY' (HOLD) - PRICE TARGET 460 (410) PENCE - BERENBERG RAISES ULTRA ELECTRONICS PRICE TARGET TO 3500 (2730) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS UNILEVER PRICE TARGET TO 4800 (5500) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN RAISES BODYCOTE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 675 (650) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - RBC CUTS B&M TO 'SECTOR PERFORM' (OUTPERFORM) - PRICE TARGET 575 PENCE - RBC RAISES BEAZLEY PLC PRICE TARGET TO 500 (475) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RBC RAISES LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY TARGET TO 255 (230) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - UBS CUTS EASYJET PRICE TARGET TO 1025 (1125) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS RAISES BRITVIC PRICE TARGET TO 1050 (900) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de