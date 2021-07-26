

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Monday after a government crackdown pushed China stocks to their worst day in a year and a survey showed German business confidence weakened unexpectedly in July.



German business sentiment index fell to 100.8 in July from a revised 101.7 in June, the ifo Institute said. The score was forecast to rise to 102.1 from June's initially estimated value of 101.8.



Rising COVID-19 infections also dented sentiment, with Russia's total virus cases surpassing 6 million and Turkey reporting a tripling of cases on Sunday compared with earlier this month.



The benchmark DAX dropped 91 points, or 0.6 percent, to 15,578 after rallying 1 percent on Friday.



Cyclical stocks were coming under selling pressure, with automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen all falling around 2 percent.



Lender Commerzbank lost 1.5 percent and Deutsche Bank declined 1.2 percent.



