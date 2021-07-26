DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY (TPXY) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jul-2021 / 11:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY DEALING DATE: 23/07/2021 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 11614.8091 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2240307 CODE: TPXY =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXY Sequence No.: 118430 EQS News ID: 1221565 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221565&application_name=news

