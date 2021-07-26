Anzeige
Montag, 26.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Größter Goldproduzent steigt bei East Africa Metals ein!
The Dixie Group 2021 Q2 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ: DXYN) regarding results for 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release on Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:
877-407-0989
Conference ID No. 13721095

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial in information as follows:
877-660-6853
Conference ID No: 13721095

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential and commercial customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, AtlasMasland, and Dixie International brands.

CONTACT:
Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com

SOURCE: The Dixie Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656963/The-Dixie-Group-2021-Q2-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
