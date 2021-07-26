DJ Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on July 29, 2021

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on July 29, 2021 26-Jul-2021 / 12:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on July 29, 2021 July 26, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting in absentia on July 29, 2021. The agenda includes the following items: 1. On election of the Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. 2. On election of the Deputy Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors 3. On formation of the Committees of the Company's Board of Directors. 4. On approval of the Board's action plan for 2021-2022 reporting year. 5. On consideration of issues of material significance for the Company. The information on decisions of the Board of Directors will be made available in compliance with regulatory requirements. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 118471 EQS News ID: 1221615 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1221615&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2021 06:11 ET (10:11 GMT)