

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer (PKI) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $245.93 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $137.16 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.9% to $1.23 billion from $0.81 billion last year.



PerkinElmer earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $2.83 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.41 -Revenue (Q2): $1.23 Bln vs. $0.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.00 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $9.88 Full year revenue guidance: $4.57 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PERKINELMER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de