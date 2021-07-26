

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hasbro Inc. (HAS):



-Earnings: -$22.9 million in Q2 vs. -$33.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.17 in Q2 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $145.4 million or $1.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.48 per share -Revenue: $1.32 billion in Q2 vs. $0.86 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HASBRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de