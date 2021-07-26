Sun Peak Metals Corp.: Sun Peak Metals Announces DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Sun Peak Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Sun Peak") (TSXV:PEAK)(OTCQB:SUNPF) reports that the Company's common shares are eligible for delivery and depository services with the Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and greatly reduces transactional costs for participating stock brokerages. Investors can find the current Canadian financial disclosure of the Company on its profile on www.sedar.com.

As announced on March 3, 2021, the Company's common shares trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "SUNPF" in addition to its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing trading symbol "PEAK".

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage United States and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture Market quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

