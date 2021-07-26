- (PLX AI) - MorphoSys outlook FY revenue now EUR 155-180 million vs EUR 150-200 million previously.
- • The updated revenue guidance primarily reflects updated Monjuvi(R) product sales expectations
- • MorphoSys also sees higher costs: Group operating expenses, which is comprised of R&D and Selling, as well as General & Administrative expenses, in the range of € 435 to € 465 million (previously: € 355 to € 385 million)
- • Shares down 4%
