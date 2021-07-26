Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Royal Wins Corporation. (CSE: SKLL) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the recently released version of the Kash Karnival 5.5.3 App will now include Apple Pay for the Company's iOS user base.

On July 6, 2021, Royal Wins unveiled its 5.5.3 release of Kash Karnival (the "App") which is the Company's flagship hyper casual gaming platform. For Kash Karnival players using iOS platforms, Apple Pay will now be available for purchasing Kash Coin bundles which can be used within the App during play. Kash Coin bundles will include other forms of in app currency including Arcade Tokens and Booster Cards.

Royal Wins anticipates greater revenue potential from its iOS user base with the introduction of a universally accepted payment platform - particularly one which is native to the users' device. This development will be significant to Royal Wins by addressing the company's ability to process and receive payments - one of the inherent challenges for the whole online gaming sector.

"With the addition of Apple Pay for iOS users, Royal Wins is better positioned to achieve its revenue targets on the Kash Karnival app. iOS users currently make up 45% of our user base and Apple Pay is the largest market share for payment programs on the iOS Platform," commented President and CEO, Peter Gan. "As well, our updated approach to the user experience will be a major catalyst to our user growth as we continue to increase efficiencies and allow for more intuitive operation of our games."

The recent release also includes important changes to the App's user interface, which will improve the quality of the user experience. Changes also include a complete overhaul of the betting panel pre-game to make betting more seamless as well as decreasing the time involved in getting players into their game. This follows the same user experience upgrades made to Betty's Bakery - launched on May 26th - and has received positive reviews from users across all device operating systems.

About Kash Coin bundles:

Kash Karnival's virtual currency, Kash Coins, are used to wager in casual games of skill. With bundles, players can buy Kash Coins, while also getting Booster Cards (which when redeemed give you in-game advantages) & Arcade Tokens (which are used to play arcade games for real-world, non-cash, prizes such as gift cards). By bundling these with Kash Coin purchases, iOS users are incentivized to use Apple Pay to make larger deposits.

About Royal Wins

Royal Wins is an innovative digital games studio pioneering skill game wagering and betting on mobile casual games. Established in 2014, we design, develop, and operate real money wagering skill games, to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space such that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes on their skill instead of only on chance and odds. Our primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems around skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash jackpots, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of Return-to-Player (RTP) percentages.

Royal Wins has released a suite of pure skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms via their skill gaming app, the Kash Karnival.

Royal Wins is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SKLL.

For more information please contact:

Royal Wins Corporation

Nicholas Konkin

Communications Director

Phone: 1 647 249 9299, ext. 305

E-mail: ir@royalwins.com

