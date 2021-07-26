

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, healthcare company PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) raised its adjusted earnings and adjusted revenue guidance for the full-year 2021. The company also provided outlook for the third quarter.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings of $9.88 per share on adjusted revenue of $4.57 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings of $9.40 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.32 per share on revenues of $4.41 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third quarter, the company anticipates adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share on adjusted revenues of $1.00 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.72 per share on revenues of $983.73 million for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PERKINELMER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de