

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.82 billion, or $6.52 per share. This compares with $1.63 billion, or $5.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $17.03 billion from $16.22 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.82 Bln. vs. $1.63 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.52 vs. $5.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.53 -Revenue (Q2): $17.03 Bln vs. $16.22 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $26.70 - $27.00 Full year revenue guidance: $67,300 -$68,700 Mln



