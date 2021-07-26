Global Risk Solutions Group, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss and environmental risk management solutions, has enhanced its Complex Claims Solutions (CCS) business unit with the addition of four accomplished claims professionals.

Joining GRS in London are:

Michael Morgan , Head of Energy Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He will focus on the specialized loss adjusting needs of GRS clients with major, complex and technical claims in onshore and offshore oil gas, petrochemical, power generation and utilities, renewables, minerals and mining sectors.

Sam Toumbev , Senior Forensic Accountant. Toumbev, a chartered accountant, will work as an integral part of GRS' multidisciplinary loss adjusting team, with experience in assessing complex time-element exposure claims on behalf of global insurers. Before joining GRS, he was with an international loss adjusting firm and prior to that was a senior associate at forensic accounting firm C. Lewis Company.

Anastasiia Ierofeieva , Loss Adjuster. An experienced petroleum geologist, Ierofeieva has adjusted multiple international energy claims, both onshore and offshore, as well as losses in mining, renewable energy and other industry claims.

Alice Chandler, Operations Manager. With extensive international experience in day-to-day operations for business units and staff, she will support GRS' growing global team.

"GRS is pleased to add this highly experienced quartet, who will drive further growth in our energy team," said Adam Humphrey, CEO of GRS International Ltd."Their experience, knowledge of international markets and skill sets will complement and strengthen GRS' energy solutions and industry-leading services."

Mike Reeves, Executive Director of GRS' Complex Claims Solutions business unit and the GRS Global Network, added: "We are delighted to welcome these talented and expert colleagues to GRS. We remain committed to building our capabilities to deliver comprehensive solutions for complex claims. We continue to enhance our team and the services GRS can offer, and clients are already recognizing those efforts."

