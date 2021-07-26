Aspen Relationship Institute (ARI): Aspen Relationship Institute Established as Resident Expert in Relationship Advice for the Aspen Times; Modernizes Couples Counseling and Relationship Advice

ASPEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Aspen Relationship Institute (ARI) was founded in response to the need for a more modern approach to overcoming relationship challenges. Lori and Jeff specialize in providing the feminine and masculine perspective to all love related issues and conduct their coaching sessions in a unique couple-to-couple format. Learn more about them and their work here: Aspen Relationship Institute: Relationship Coaching & Couples Therapy.

Lori Kret, LCSW, BCC and Jeffrey Cole, LPC, BCC met as colleagues, working together for years as licensed therapists. They discovered a much deeper connection and journeyed through the joys and challenges of dating to create a marriage that is powerful, authentic and intimate.

In addition to working with clients privately, Lori and Jeff continuously serve as relationship experts for media, conferences and events. They have contributed a biweekly relationship advice column for two years to The Aspen Times print and e-editions.

Recent columns have addressed:

The unique impacts of the pandemic on relationships: She Said, He Said: Pandemic having more significant impact on relationships than anything in years

How to overcome a relationship stalemate: She Said, He Said: Working through a stalemate means tearing down your walls

Maintaining sex and intimacy in long-term relationships: She Said, He Said: Connection, sensuality are core to fulfilling sex and relationship

The full collection of their The Aspen Times publishings can be found here: She Said He Said Blog

Lori and Jeff's knowledge and insights have been solicited by publications such as Marriage.com (20 Best Relationship Tips from Marriage Therapists), The Knot (The Knot Colorado Fall/Winter 2019 by The Knot Colorado), and The Aspen Times Weekly Love in the time of coronavirus | AspenTimes.com

They facilitate workshops, speak at conferences and have been interviewed for public radio Cross Currents: Aspen Relationship Coaching, YouTube REAL WOMEN Aspen Interview with Lori Ann Kret + Jeff Cole, television https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=10155149163330811&ref=watch_permalink, podcasts and print. Their media appearances can be found here: https://www.aspenrelationshipcoaching.com/media-appearances.

Lori and Jeff have also published Empower Your Marriage From the Start: A Premarital Counseling Workbook for couples who want to strengthen the foundation of their relationship before tying the knot. This workbook includes insights, reflection questions, conversation prompts, and examples from their own relationship and from couples with whom they've worked (available on Amazon here: Empower Your Marriage From The Start: A Premarital Counseling Workbook).

To inquire about interviewing Lori and Jeff for media or collaborating with them for an event, please submit a form here: Contact Us | Aspen Relationship Institute

Lori and Jeff offer private coaching through flexible options in Aspen, Colorado ranging from 90 minute sessions to 3-day intensives. For couples and individuals unable to travel they also provide virtual Zoom coaching. To schedule a complimentary phone consultation click here: Contact Us | Aspen Relationship Institute

Contact info:

Aspen Relationship Institute

PO Box 3668, Aspen, CO 81612

Email: info@AspenRelationshipCoaching.com

Social Media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aspenrelationshipinstitute/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AspenRelationshipInstitute

Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/love-matters/id1471931517

SOURCE: Aspen Relationship Institute (ARI)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/656752/Aspen-Relationship-Institute-Established-as-Resident-Expert-in-Relationship-Advice-for-the-Aspen-Times-Modernizes-Couples-Counseling-and-Relationship-Advice