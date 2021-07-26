Happiest Minds Case Studies Recognized with 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., LONDON and BENGALURU, India, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced it has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, with two 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Awards, presented to select IT and business services providers for best-in-class digital transformation work with their enterprise customers.

ISG selected case studies from 39 providers for this year's Awards from a record of nearly 250 submissions. A majority of digital transformation initiatives submitted for consideration were focused on improvements in customer and user experience, with the related goal of driving top-line revenue growth.

Happiest Minds had two case studies recognized:

Implemented IoT and advanced analytics combined to deliver new insights in construction and civil infrastructure for DYWIDAG. DYWIDAG conceptualized and partnered with Happiest Minds to build a new digital platform that ingested data and build insights for construction and civil infrastructure projects. Called "Infrastructure Intelligence", the platform brought together IoT, Industry 4.0, cloud data management and advanced analytics to help customers optimize operations and costs, or to extend the life of critical civil infrastructure.

Happiest Minds partnered with a Fortune 500 Global logistics and shipping for a digital pathway to submit customs declarations. The solution automatically submits paperwork and related payments for customs clearance in multiple countries, integrating with their systems. This helped the logistics provider improve customer experience and enable hassle free transport of goods between countries amidst the challenges of BREXIT. Automating ~10,000 declarations led to reduction in manual work leading to better productivity and cost optimization. Manually the process would be challenging, expensive, including hiring and training of multiple customs experts.

Rajiv Shah, CEO - Digital Business Services, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "We are extremely happy to be recognized by ISG for the 4th consecutive year for continued excellence in enabling Digital Transformation for our clients. This is the second consecutive year in which two of our case studies has won accolades. Happiest Minds delivers digital services and solutions to help organizations achieve tangible business outcomes. Born digital, born agile; we create a digital ecosystem for organizations and industry to maximize ROI."

The ISG Digital Case Study Awards evaluate the objectives, solutions and outcomes achieved through digital transformation projects. Technology and service providers worldwide submit case studies, which are independently validated by the enterprise client and reviewed by an expert ISG digital research review committee. Selections are based on a multi-dimensional assessment of the tangible impact of digital transformation on the client's business and the uniqueness of the provider's solution.

"The events of the past year have accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and business models," said Paul Reynolds, ISG partner and chief research officer. "Enhancing customer and user experience was the most prevalent objective across the enterprise-provider projects we examined, and the transformational role providers are playing was evidenced by the many innovative and impactful solutions they delivered."

The ISG Digital Case Study Awards program and related research help guide ISG's digital advisory work with enterprise clients. For more information about the ISG Digital Case Study Awards Research program, visit the program website or contact ISG.

To view Happiest Minds digital case study, visit https://isg-one.com/research/isg-digital-case-study-awards

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, and more. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

