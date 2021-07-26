Savage Enterprises Launches Vegan Gummies Infused With 15 Mg of Hemp-Derived Delta-9-THC Under the Brand Urb Effex: A New Collaboration Between Savage Enterprises' Delta Effex

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Award-winning e-liquid and cannabinoid-infused products maker Savage Enterprises ('Savage') (www.SavageEnterprises.com) is excited to announce that it has launched vegan gummies infused with 15 mg of hemp-derived delta-9-THC, under Urb Effex, a new collaboration between Savage, maker of Delta Effex (www.DeltaEffex.com) and Lifted Made (www.LiftedMade.com), maker of Urb Finest Flowers.

The new gummies are available for sale at www.DeltaEffex.com and www.UrbEffex.com, and through distributors nationwide.

The gummies are available in the following flavors: guavaberry, kiwi mixer and blueberry citrus burst, and are sold in blister packs, an industry first, containing 10 pieces. Blister packs are important because they should help protect the gummies from melting in the hot summer heat, a typical problem for manufacturers that sell their gummies in containers. The gummies contain 0.25% delta-9-THC on a dry weight basis. The retail price per pack is $19.99. This exciting announcement is being made during the first day of Champs, one of the cannabis industry's leading trade shows. Savage will begin shipment of the gummies to customers on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Christopher G. Wheeler, CEO of Savage Enterprises, commented, 'We are beyond excited to continue to lead the industry with innovative new products. This is just the next big thing that we are launching this week at Champs. Since we signed the letter of intent with AQSP to merge with Lifted Made, it has been nothing short of inspiring working on cutting-edge products. Bringing our two teams together and aligning our businesses synergies has been amazing to watch. I expect us to keep delivering industry-leading products continuously. I'm excited to be attending Champs seeing everyone's awesome reactions to this product launch.'

Matt Winters, CFO of Savage Enterprises, commented, 'Urb Effex is the manifestation of the combined creative and productive power of Savage and Lifted Made. The gummies taste great, and work well. Stay tuned as we have more innovative products launching soon.'

The launch of Savage's hemp-derived delta-9-THC gummies follows Lifted Made's launch of Urb Rocks, flavored popping crystals infused with hemp-derived delta-9-THC that explode with flavor in a consumer's mouth, available for sale at www.LiftedMade.com.

Savage has also recently signed a letter of intent to merge with publicly traded Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX:AQSP) for aggregate merger consideration of $44 million, consisting of $15,840,000 in cash plus 8,691,358 shares of AQSP's unregistered common stock. Closing of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to completion of an acceptable due diligence investigation and audit of Savage, its affiliates Premier Greens and MKRC, completion of a capital raise of at least $30 million by AQSP, execution of definitive acquisition documents, receipt of a tax opinion on the Savage merger, obtaining all necessary approvals, and the completion of all necessary securities filings.

About Savage Enterprises

Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2014 by co-owners Christopher G. Wheeler and Matt Winters with the vision of bringing innovation to the counter-culture space. Savage has been committed to improving the community it serves by providing superior, consumer-centered and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Savage's goal is to create the benchmark for quality and assurance in the industry. Under its Delta Effex brand (www.DeltaEffex.com), Savage sells delta-10-THC cartridges, disposables and tinctures, delta-8-THC-infused shots, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, delta-8-THC-infused hemp flower, pods and tinctures. Under Savage CBD (www.SavageCBD.com), Savage sells CBD cartridges, disposables, edibles, tinctures, topicals, vape juice and CBD for pets. Under its Vape 100 brand, Savage produces nicotine-infused e-liquids. Under its Zen Panda brand, Savage sells various kratom and kava-based products. Savage also sells disposable nicotine vapes. The team at Savage is currently developing at least three other products in the supplement arena, as well as innovative apparatuses for marijuana consumption.

Savage Enterprises has a 50% membership interest in LftdXSvg, which plans to sell hemp-derived products containing THCV. Savage Enterprises also owns 46% of MKRC, 51% of RJMC Brands, LLC, 6% of AAA, LLC, and 33% of Remediez. For more information about Savage Enterprises, please visit www.SavageEnterprises.com.

About Acquired Sales Corp.

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX ticker symbol AQSP ) is focused upon investing in rapidly growing companies that make hemp-derived, cannabinoid-infused products such beverages, lotions, oils, dabs, saucy dmnds, flower, cartridges, disposable vapes, hemp cigarettes, tinctures, bath bombs, balms, body washes, and gummies. In February 2020, AQSP acquired 100% of Warrender Enterprise Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made (formerly d/b/a Lifted Liquids) (www.LiftedMade.com), now located in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Lifted Made's Urb Finest Flowers brand of hemp-derived delta-8-THC and CBD products is rapidly growing and is nationally recognized. Lifted Made has a 50% membership interest in SmplyLifted LLC, which sells tobacco-free nicotine pouches under the brand name FR3SH (www.GETFR3SH.com), and a 50% membership interest in LftdXSvg LLC, which plans to sell hemp-derived products containing THCV. AQSP also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com), all located in Bend, Oregon. Please read AQSP's filings with the U.S. SEC which fully describe AQSP's business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Learn more by subscribing to AQSP's newsletters at www.LiftedMade.com and www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the growth and profitability strategies, and future products and plans of Savage Enterprises, Premier Greens LLC, MKRC LLC, SmplyLifted LLC, LftdXSvg LLC, Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies' operations or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in Acquired Sales Corp.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS:

Savage Enterprises

Attn: Brittany Warner

Phone: 714-612-1091

Email: Bwarner@savageenterprises.com

Website: www.SavageEnterprises.com

Acquired Sales Corp.

Attn: William C. 'Jake' Jacobs, CPA, President and CFO

Phone: 847-400-7660

Email: JakeJacobs@AcquiredSalesCorp.com

Website: www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com

